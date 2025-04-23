Two Pakistani astronauts to be trained in China for spaceflight missions

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Apr. 23 (APP): China will select and train two astronauts from Pakistan for upcoming space missions, according to an announcement made by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Wednesday.

One of the selected candidates is expected to serve as a payload specialist aboard a future mission to China’s space station.

During a press briefing held in Jiuquan, Gansu, China, CMSA spokesperson Lin Xiqiang stated that the chosen Pakistani astronaut will carry out scientific experiments designed by Pakistan, in addition to performing standard duties as a crew member while in orbit, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Lin noted that the selection process commenced after a bilateral agreement on cooperation was signed between the two countries in late February.

The astronaut selection consists of three stages: an initial screening in Pakistan, followed by secondary and final rounds of evaluation conducted in China, Lin explained.

He also mentioned that China is currently in talks with several other countries about involving foreign astronauts in future missions to its space station.

APP/asg