‘Stay the course’, build on progress made, Pakistan urges parties to Colombia peace accord

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 23 (APP): Pakistan has urged signatories to Colombia’s 2016 peace agreement to “stay the course” and build upon the progress they have made, despite challenges that hamper efforts to fully implement the historic accord that ended Latin America’s longest-running civil war.

“While national policies must be rooted in Colombia’s unique context, identifying genuine commitment to peace among armed actors is essential,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

“Such clarity can help the Government adapt its strategies and bolster public confidence in the peace process,” he said at a briefing on the situation in Columbia, a South American country.

“We urge all parties to respond positively to the government’s outreach, renounce violence in all its forms, and recommit to dialogue—without preconditions, and with full respect for the Constitution and national laws,” the Pakistani envoy added.

The peace deal between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a Marxist–Leninist guerrilla group, was designed to end more than five decades of conflict and build a stable and lasting peace in the region.

But the re-integration of former FARC combatants remains an issue, according to the UN. More than 12,000 have laid down their arms and the majority are actively involved in the reintegration process, it was pointed out. Insecurity is a specific concern, however, as 23 ex-combatants have been killed this year.

“Pakistan acknowledges the advances made thus far in its implementation and commends the Colombian government and other stakeholders for their efforts in promoting reconciliation and peace,” Ambassador Asim said, especially mentioning the progress in rural reform stand.

“However, structural and security-related challenges continue to hamper progress in critical areas, including the reintegration and security guarantees for former FARC combatants and the functioning of transitional justice mechanisms”.

“Ensuring the safety and security of all Colombians remains central to the success of the 2016 Peace Agreement,” the Pakistani envoy said, pointing out the recent tragic incident in Catatumbo where two rival rebel groups engaged in a bloody battle.

Of particular concern, he said, was the continued targeting of ex-combatants and the recruitment of children by these groups—trends that disproportionately affect the vulnerable indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities.

“lasting peace in Colombia will require inclusive dialogue, development, and justice—anchored in national ownership and belief,” Ambassador Asim said.

“Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast support for this process and encourages all actors to stay the course towards full implementation of the Peace Agreement.”

APP/ift