Peace imperative for robust development in KP

PESHAWAR, Apr 27 (APP): : The rugged mountains and lush green valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are rich in culture, history, tourism and its untapped mines and mineral reservoirs if developed properly can bring an economic turnaround for province and the country.

However, the dream of a financially prosperous Khyber Pakthunkhwa remains tightly linked to combating terrorism and a peaceful living to fully benefit from this God gifted potential.

In recent years, all stakeholders in the province including political leaders, academia, intelligentsia and civil society have echoed a growing consensus that sustainable development cannot be achieved sans tolerance, harmony and lasting peace.

The successful security operations against inimical forces in restive areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including erstwhile Fata has made significant strides in stabilizing law and order situation. However, lasting peace is yet awaited and all stakeholders have to play a role for achieving this goal.

“Economic growth and development are directly linked to peace and rejection of negativity and pessimism,” says Professor Dr Jamil Khan, Director, Centre of Peace and Conflict Studies at University of Peshawar. “For KP, peace is also a gateway to tourism, investment, education and employment.”

Dr Jamil said fast-track rebuilding of all educational and heath institutions and infrastructure damaged due to terrorist activities in erstwhile Fata can turn things around and restore confidence of civil society in state institutions.

As in many cases local people secretly cooperate with miscreants whatever the reasons, there is need to engage them for restoration of peace and develop the areas to alleviate sentiments of deprivation.

The present government under the National Action Plan has embarked on number of measures to restore peace and compensate local people with development of these areas and providing them basic amenities like other settled areas.

“The government, along-with relevant departments, is working tirelessly to rebuild and infrastructure, health and educations facilities, tourism and roads infrastructure in tribal region,” stated Fayaz Ahmad, Director Coordination, National Highway Authority (NHA) KP.

He said the construction of 47.5 kilometer four-lane expressway has been planned to connect Pakistan with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

“It is a three-year project for which the Federal Government would provide US$ 385.6 million with the KP government’s share as US$ 75 million. The loan agreement was signed with the World Bank for construction of KPEC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Engr Zahoor, Director Wapda North informed that construction work on Kurram-Tangi Dam in North Waziristan has been expedited and its Stage-I was near completion.

He also mentioned to completion of Gomal Zam dam in South Waziristan to produce 17.4 MW electricity and under construction Mohmand with a capacity of producing 800MW electricity.

These are a few out of a series of development projects underway in KP and tribal areas to ameliorate the lot of people and once completed these projects would have positive impact on lives of local people.

Therefore, to continue with this journey of development, the execution departments and agencies need peace and safety for the workers engaged on these and such other projects. But, if terrorist activities continue to hamper these projects and local people do not fully support the government initiatives, the dream of peace and development would difficult to be materialized.

“Terrorism has unfortunately resurfaced in southern districts of KP especially in merged areas and it is a matter of concern,” said Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP KP. “It not only hampers development but also discourages foreign investment.”

He however, saw intensified intelligence based operations in KP to counter terrorism as making positive impact on overall security and law and order situation in the region.

Terming the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Afghanistan as a good omen, he said urged that decisive action of Afghan Govt against banned TTP and other terrorists’ outfits on its soil was necessary for durable peace in the region.

There are number of other projects worth billions of rupees like construction of Institute of Petroleum Technology Karak, hospitals in Khyber, roads construction projects in Orakzai, North and South Waziristan and other districts.

Ikhtair Wali, Prime Minister’s coordinator for information and KP affairs also informed that soon after assuming the charge, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited North Waziristan where he announced construction of a medical college, Danish schools system and university.

“Number of other projects by the federal government are also on cards for uplift of merged districts and empowerment of the local people,” he said. “We are fully focused to develop this region, educate youth and provide them jobs so they understand the reality and become the strongest shield against extremism and terrorism.”

He was confident that path to peace and development leads through a holistic approach of strengthening institutions, investing in education, addressing socio-economic disparities, and above all, ensuring peace by engaging local people and authorities.

The experts believe that the message is clear that for a region full of promise and potential, peace is not just a desire but a necessity for robust development and this goal can only be achieved by implementing National Action Plan in letter and spirit and rooting out terrorism from the region.