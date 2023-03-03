National Khattak dance still alive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite terrorism

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP): Known as the land of artists and musicians, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has kept alive the centuries-old traditional Khattak dance despite incidents of terrorism that negatively impacted cultural activities in the province.

Being the national dance of Pakistan, Khattak dance introduced by Pashtun’s Khattak tribe in the 14th century, is still being performed mostly on the occasions of weddings, births and welcoming functions of VIPs in the province including merged tribal districts, leaving an indelible imprint on the minds of spectators.

In spite of the passing of six centuries, Khattak dance is still able to withstand the change of times as its essence depicts an agility of a dancer, who performs at the thrilling beat of drums and from the core of his heart.

“The Khattak dance is as old as the history of the Khattak tribe in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which goes back to the fourteenth century. Khattak dance passed from one generation to another in Khattak tribe and gave birth to many dances including braghoni, shahdola, bangra, balballah, chatrali, tamseeli cana and charri dana that made deep inroads in our society,” said Bakhtzada Khan, research officer, Archaeology and Museums department KP while talking to APP.

“The Khattaks mostly lived in Karak, Nowshera and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had used to dance on mesmerizing movement of swords as a warm-up exercise prior to taking on their rival tribes in a battlefield or achieving success against other warring tribes in wars,” he said, adding Khattak tribe was mostly rigid in the past due to lack of education and felt proud of its traditions by carrying the legacy of their forefathers.

“The dance was also popular during Mughal and British eras, who recruited Khattaks in their respective armies for their heroic warfare skills on battlefields. The Mughals rulers were highly impressed with the bravery of Khattak tribesmen including freedom fighter Khushal Khan Khattak, who stood for the freedom and unity of Pakhtoons and highly praised their heroic battlefield performances.”

With the passage of time, he said the dance became a permanent feature of their funfairs, marriages, engagements, welcoming of guests and sports events that gave the tribe an additional emblem of their distinct identity in KP.

Khattak dance is performed in a bright and colourful traditional ‘shalwar’ and custom-made frock like ‘Kamiz’ in additional to a red embroidered waistcoat with a large decorative scarf tied around the waist. The dancers wave glittering swords in the air and swirl to drumbeats and tunes of the surnai.

Expert in Khattak dance and musician of Nowshera district, Shahzaib Khan told APP that 100 percent fitness is required to perform Khattak dance. “The dancer performs the dance with high zeal like a hero and displays his supper fitness through speedy body movements while holding one or two and even three swords at a time,” Shahzab who inherited the Khattak dance skills from his father late Khalil Khan told APP.

“The dance is a five-step routine involving spins, with the swords crossed over their backs and elbows outward or swords out to sides and typically attains half spin in place leading to a full spin. Depending on the rhythm of the beat, the spin was reversed in full synchronicity as the dance was being performed with musicians turning the beat to the technique of the performers.

“Bhangarah is the first step where every member swirls while carrying swords as the prop followed by Derabi in which two youths at a time carrying one sword and handkerchief each in their hands start dance in front of a man with surnai and the rest of the troupe members wait for their turn.”

He said Laila is the third step wherein a group of four performers were holding two swords each while performing stunts moving in a circle.

Shahzeb said Braghoni was the fastest and the most adventurous of all steps, which a single dancer performs with three swords.

“The performer very skillfully swings two swords in the air while holding the third in his mouth,” he said, adding it required supper fitness and skills.”

Bulbullah is the last of the twelve steps, which is staged without swords. “The dancers normally sing a love song at a high pitch and at the end of the song, the drumbeat slightly increases and the dance goes on.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman and former member provincial assembly told APP that the tradition of cultural dances including the Khattak dance has continued in KP despite brutal incidents of terrorism.

“KP has produced international artists in the calibre of bollywood superstars Yousaf Khan alias Dalipkumar, Raj Kapoor and Pakistani legends Qavi Khan, Javed Babar and Firdus Jamal. however, it is heartening that seven oldest cinemas out of 15 in Peshawar were closed and converted into trade and commercial centres in the last 10 years,” he said.

Ikhtair Wali said there was a need to improve storyline, replace outdated cinematography and discourage vulgarity to promote cinema culture and music industry in KP.

Besides introduction of medical insurance policy for artists community and exemption of taxes, he said five years tax holding for filmmakers, exemption of new cinemas and production houses from income tax, tax rebate on export of film and dramas for 10 years were announced by the federal government to promote art, culture and music industry in Pakistan.

Besides establishment of a national film Institute and post-film production facility, he said a “national film studio was being set up at a cost of Rs 1 billion”.

He said rebates would also be given to foreign filmmakers on joint film and drama projects locally, adding the condition of shooting 70 percent of film in the country would be applicable to them.

Besides abolishment of eight percent withholding tax on distributors and producers, he said there was a five-year exemption from customs duty on import of machinery, equipment and supplies for films and dramas.

Ikhtair Wali said Finance Bill 2018 had been amended to exempt import of equipment for new films and dramas from sales tax and entertainment duty.

Khayal Muhammad, renowned Pashto singer and pride of performance, said establishment of Rs 1 billion film fund, national film institute and studio besides post-production facility centre for artists and musicians by the federal government would immensely benefit artists’ community and film industries in the country.

He said that KP’s cultural and musical programs including Khattak dance have highly impressed the UK Queen Elizabeth-II who came along with high level delegation to Khyber tribal district in 1961.

They said that promotion of art, cultural programs and traditional dances were imperative to counter the rising intolerance and change the mindset of society besides providing quality entertainment facilities to people.

