Eid-Milad-un-Nabi- A day of renewed allegiance

By: Rehan Ghauri

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a day of renewed allegiance with the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as faithful celebrate this sacred occasion making a commitment to transform their lives in accordance with the Sunnah and divine commands.

As per lunar calendar, this special day is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal every year with religious zeal and fervor to manifest reverence, respect and commitment to the teachings of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Muslims all across Pakistan manifest their love for the Prophet of Islam upon whom the most revered divine book the Holy Qur’an was revealed showing the followers a true path to reach the destination of piety and righteousness.

The ‘Deen’ starting from Hazrat Adam a.s. culminated with the advent of the holy religion of Islam as there is no Prophet after Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).”

The teachings of the Holy Qur’an and Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) would last till the end of this world and the Day of Judgement when all human beings would gather before Allah the Almighty to answer for their deeds during worldly life.

“Each year we celebrate this day to show our allegiance to the last Prophet of Allah. However, this time we are celebrating the whole Rabi-ul-Awwal as month of ‘Paigham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen,” said Dr Tahir Ashrafi, Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East.

“Being his followers, it is obligatory upon every Muslim to spread across the world, the message of peace, affection and tolerance revealed to us by the Holy Prophet,” said Ashrafi who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

This special day dawns with 31 gun-salutes at the federal capital and 21 gun-salutes at provincial capitals while special prayers are offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

A number of events including conferences, seminars, Mehfil-e-Naat and processions are organized both at public and private levels. The main function, titled ‘International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference’ is organized by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in the federal capital.

Ulema and religious scholars highlight the teachings of the Holy Prophet as well as the glorious principles of leading lives as enshrined in the Holy Quran to reform people by reinvigorating their faith.

Special events and programs are planned to highlight ‘Uswa-e-Husna’ of the Holy Prophet as public and private buildings, mosques, streets and houses are illuminated and processions are taken out to manifest love and commitment with the greatest leader of the universe.

As an epitome of piety, righteousness, tolerance and harmony, the Holy Prophet conveyed the message of Allah and Islam across Arabian peninsula and beyond to bring about real changes in the lives of ignorant, idol worshippers and cruel segments of the society.

He was so upright that even his enemies used to call Him Sadiq and Ameen as he always dealt fairly in his routine life, societal relationships, trade and family affairs. Following His footsteps was the only way for faithful to win Allah’s benediction and salvation.

Secretary General Muslim World League (MWL) Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, who also had the privilege of delivering the Hajj sermon this year at the Nimra Mosque will also be attending International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference as Chief Guest.

On arrival to Pakistan, Al-Issa also visited flood affected areas and inaugurated emergency relief operation for affected people on behalf of the organization.

“It is enshrined in the teachings of our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to always stand by poor and needy especially in the hour of turmoil,” Al-Issa said.

“We will provide all possible support for rehabilitation of flood victims in manifestation of love and solidarity as preached by our Holy Prophet,” he stated.

Seeing from every dimension, the Muslims have a guiding force in the personality of the Holy Prophet. No matter if it is our social, religious, family, business and justice system, we take guidance from the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

“The best way to celebrate Eid Milad-u-Nabi is to serve humanity especially the poor, needy and down trodden as it is the most liked act before Allah Almighty,” said Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz.

“If only we follow the system of Zakat introduced by the Holy Prophet, in few years we will find no poor in our society,” he stated. “Therefore, it is high time to manifest this spirit in helping the poor people marooned by recent flood.”

He urged the philanthropists and social sector organizations to come forward for helping them in this hour of trial. “Fulfillment of this duty would truly manifest our allegiance to the teachings of the Holy Prophet as well as our commitment to Allah Almighty.”

Since, we celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi every year, let us assure this time that it should not be simply celebrating a day, but a pledge to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in true spirit.

APP/rkg/maz (APP Feature Service)