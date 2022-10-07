‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ lures viewers into a fantasy world which is Timeless like Centuries Ago, Says Film-maker Bilal Lashari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Hailed as the amazing mind behind few of the best films in Lollywood industry, Film-maker, cinematographer and screen-writer Bilal Lashari recently opened up about his upcoming hit, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

As the fans are anxiously waiting for the premier of TLMJ, the curiosity to know more about the film before its release still exists which was relieved by the film-maker as he shared titbits of the film in his recent interview with BBC.

To let people know about some important facts of the storyline Lashari stated,

“We have re-used some of the old themes of the story but with a new twist which will be exciting and more fun for the fans of old Maula Jatt. Overall, it’s not a remake but throughout a new story with many new characters while using just the lead characters and few famous dialogues from the 1979 version.”

As shared by the interview host about the previous version of the movie being accused of giving a toxic vibe, ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ director promised a new twist this time saying,

“This story has both the ‘Damsel in Distress’ and ‘Empowered Women’ which is quite different from the stereotypical representations of the women in previous entertainment industry where ‘a woman’s will’ was never a matter of concern.”

While sharing about the most striking point for viewers about TLMJ, Lashari claimed that the actual attraction of the movie which will pull the viewers towards it, is the creation of a fantasy world which is timeless and they will feel themselves drown into another world which is very different from the present time just like centuries ago.

Set to be premiered on October 13, the director is hopeful to launch ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ over ‘OTT platforms’ as well after its successful cinematic release.