Saniya Shamshad features in latest track ‘Kiven Kara Tenu Maf’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Alluring Pakistani actress, model and host Saniya Shamshad Hussain after winning millions of hearts with back-to-back hit dramas, gears up for N.S. Chauhan’s latest song ‘Kiven Kara Tenu Maaf’.

This time around, the ‘Sadqay Tumharay’ sensation came up with a brand-new project, the diva is all set to star alongside Arsal Chaudhry in upcoming Punjabi song produced under the label of VKR Music.

Chauhan, a well-known Punjabi singer and songwriter, took to his social media handle and teased fans with official teaser of his latest collaboration. The announcement teaser has got all his fans excited across the globe.

The duo received tons of congratulatory and good luck comments for upcoming song’s success. Fans, currently praising Shamshad for her exceptional acting skills in ongoing drama serial ‘Sayani’, are now ecstatic to watch the distinctly melodious and spellbinding song’s video.

Previously, Chauhan also treated fans with eye catching poster of ‘Kiven Kara Tenu Maaf’, since then the song became talk of the town and the mesmerizing poster managed to garner thousands of views and likes from the duo’s fans as well as celebs.

So far, the release date has not been announced but the most-awaited song is expected to hit screens very soon.