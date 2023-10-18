Faysal Quraishi to headline latest serial ‘Zulm’

- Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System
- District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah and Director Public Relation Sargodha awarding prizes among winner during Inter Union Council Community Emergency Competition organized by Rescue 1122 Sargodha held in Rescue Main Office at University Road
- A view of damaged bus stop shed at Islamabad Expressway needs the attention of concerned authorities.
- Japan to provide $5.3 million for reconstruction of educational facilities in flood-affected areas
- Women selecting and purchasing old clothes from setup along Islamabad Expressway