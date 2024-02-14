Young emerging players made part of Multan Sultan:Head Coach

MULTAN, Feb 14 (APP):Head Coach of Multan Sultan Abdul Rehman said that the team has a great combination of senior and young emerging players to dominate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking to media persons before the practice session of the players at Multan Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday, Abdul Rehman said that before selecting the team it was the strategy to make a strong team having the ability to dominate in all parts of the game including bowling, batting, and fielding. He said that the domestic season’s top performers have been made part of the team. He said that the team has top players like Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir and Iftekhar.

He said that Ehsanullah was not in a position to play in the tournament but the team still had the top wicket taker of the previous season Abbas Afridi, top spin bowler Usama and Khushdil Shah and Iftekhar could also be used for bowling.

He said that young emerging players would perform well in the tournament with a combination of top national and international players.

He said that Yasir Ali was in very good form while emerging Aftab Ibraheem gave his best performance in the National T-20 cup and Shahzad from South Punjab had also played an aggressive innings in the domestic cricket.

To a question, Sultan’s Head Coach said that Multan Stadium pitch had always been a high score wicket and the spectators would enjoy tough competitions. He said that Multan Sultan gets five home-ground matches and hopefully, it would be increased in the next editions.