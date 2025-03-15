Yellow Line BRT project to be completed by May 2025 instead of Sept: Sharjeel

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP):Sindh Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday visited ongoing construction site of the Yellow Line BRT and inspected the progress of the project. Secretary of Transport Department Asad Zaman, Project Director of the Yellow Line Zameer Abbasi, engineers, representatives of construction companies, and consultants were also present.

The consultants gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on the project, informing him about its progress, obstacles, and expected completion time.

Sharjeel Inam Memon issued directives on the spot, stating that no delay in the completion of the Yellow Line BRT would be tolerated and it must be completed ahead of schedule.

Talking to the media persons, the Sindh Senior Minister said that a state-of-the-art project is being developed for the citizens of Karachi. The Sindh government is working tirelessly to provide maximum facilities to the public.

The Yellow Line BRT project was originally scheduled for completion in September 2025, but it will now be completed by May 2025, five months ahead of the schedule. He mentioned that utility-related issues pose a major challenge in construction work, but the Sindh government is determined to overcome these challenges.

Discussing the Red Line BRT, he said that some issues have arisen due to the Civil Aviation Authority, Water Board, and K-IV project, but they will be resolved soon. He further stated that the officers of the Transport Department are performing excellently and are actively working to complete the project as soon as possible. Regarding the Green Line, he assured that fares would not be increased, but additional facilities would be introduced to provide better transport services to the public.

Talking about bus procurement, Sharjeel Inam Memon urged the Prime Minister to provide 180 buses for Karachi as announced.

Regarding special initiatives for women, he announced that Pink Scooters are being provided to women free of cost, specifically for working women. He also mentioned that a Pink Taxi Service would be launched soon to offer safe and comfortable travel for women. Moreover, the Sindh government has launched the “I Work for Sindh” app and portal to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth.

Memon emphasized that all these projects are for the people of Karachi and will be completed on time to ensure the availability of modern transport facilities in the city.