World powers urged to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI, Feb 05 (APP): Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Saturday urged the world powers to come forward and play a role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmir issue was not a matter of territorial dispute, rather it was an issue of basic human rights of Kashmiri people which were accepted by all the laws and constitutions of the world. If the leaders of the world and people were not supporting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris, then they were in fact denying the democratic constitutions and laws of their own countries, he added.

In a statement issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Raja Rashid Hafeez said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had raised the issue of Kashmir with full intensity at all world forums. He said, “Wherever Imran Khan goes, he advocates for the liberation of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.”

The Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on Feb 5 to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions, he expressed and added that the Day was observed to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

This time he said, the Day is being observed after India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in August 2019 in breach of all international laws and since then the entire population of the occupied territory has been under a lockdown.

He said the bleeding Occupied Valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces, adding the people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of Occupied Valley but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to its liberation from the Indian subjugation.