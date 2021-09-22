Webinar held to discuss impact of Syed Ali Gilani’s demise on Kashmir Movement

BAHAWALPUR, Sep 22 (APP): Department of Pakistan Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has organized a webinar on the posthumous impact of the great Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani on the Kashmir Independence Movement.

The participants included IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Chairman of Peace and Culture Organization and Leader of Kashmir Independence Movement Mashaal Hussain Malik, Department of History Punjab University Lahore Chairman Prof. Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Prof. Zafar Sindhu and Dr. Nadia Punjab University Lahore.

In her address, Mashaal Hussain Malik said that Kashmiris have become orphans with the death of Syed Ali Gillani. Syed Ali Gillani was a far-sighted and understanding leader who had sensed India’s nefarious intentions decades ago and pointed out that Kashmiris would be killed religiously, socially, culturally and economically.

Even when India exchanged delegations 15 years ago in the name of giving peace a chance and trade was restored, Syed Ali Gilani said with his political insight that India was just playing tricks. Later, the world saw that India had abolished Articles 370 and 35A.

India is bewildered by the death of Syed Ali Gillani. She also paid tributes to Kashmiri leaders Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru, Ashraf Sahrai, Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah and Asiya Andrabi on the occasion. She appreciated the organization of a webinar on Kashmir by the IUB and said that our teachers and researchers should do research on this subject.

She extended special thanks to the IUB Vice Chancellor for organizing the webinar. Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Department of History, Punjab University, said that Syed Ali Gillani was a graduate of Punjab University and started his career as a teacher. From the very beginning, the independence movement was associated with Kashmir and exposed Indian tactics.

On August 28,1962, he was imprisoned for the first time. His life is the name of a continuous struggle and in his 92nd year of life, he never neglected his duties.

He has written more than 30 books and his slogan is we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours is the heartbeat of every Kashmiri.

The cowardly role of the Indian Army on his death, violence against his family, desecration and forced burial are highly reprehensible acts which were strongly condemned by the international media. Prof. Zafar Iqbal Sindhu said that he was always in touch with Syed Ali Gillani and witnessed his immense love for Pakistan.

We should not be discouraged and the struggle for independence should be intensified. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Languages, said that IUB has consistently highlighted the Kashmir Independence Movement at all levels and will continue to do so. Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Law and moderator thanked the participants for their special participation in the webinar.