Water crisis hits Chak Jalal Din Mir Haider Colony

RAWALPINDI, Jun 02 (APP):The residents of Chak Jalal Din Mir Haider Colony in Union Council 90 are grappling with a severe water shortage that has persisted for many days.

The issue stems from a technical fault in the tube well’s motor, which needs replacement.

The malfunctioning tube well has gone dry, causing significant distress for the residents. Exploiting the situation, a “tanker mafia” is charging residents exorbitant rates for water supply, while private tube wells are also taking advantage, further

straining the finances of local people.

Despite repeated complaints, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) staff have not taken prompt action to resolve the issue.

The residents are demanding WASA to restore an uninterrupted water supply.