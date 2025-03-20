27 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticVarious mega development projects underway in city: commissioner
Domestic

Various mega development projects underway in city: commissioner

45
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Mar 20 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan has said various mega development projects are underway in the city under the special directives of the chief minister Punjab.
He expressed these views while addressing traders at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.
The event was attended by DG PHA Muhammad Arshad, CO MC Umar Farooq, President SCCI Khawaja Yasir Yaqoob, Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran and others.
The commissioner said ongoing projects focused on restoring sewerage system, providing clean drinking water, and upgrading city roads.
He also highlighted that the government had allocated billions of rupees for ongoing projects, including the Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Institute and the 47-Pul Flyover.
Additionally, major connecting roads linking Sargodha to other districts and tehsils are also under construction.
The commissioner stated that the anti-encroachment operation would be intensified after Eid.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan