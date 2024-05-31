Two terrorists involved in killing of seven labourers in Gwadar arrested: Zia Langau

QUETTA, May 31 (APP): Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Friday said that the security forces in an intelligence based operation had arrested two terrorists involved in the martyrdom of seven labourers hailing from Punjab in Gwadar.

Addressing a press conference here at the Civil Secretariat, Zia Langau said weapons were also recovered from the terrorists, who belonged to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

During investigations, they revealed they were ordered by the BLA to target the labourers of the specific province, he added.

The minister, who was flanked by DIG Police Quetta Aitzaz Goraya, said,”These terrorists have nothing to do with the rights of Balochistan. It is rather a nefarious attempt to spread terrorism in the province.”

He said the arrest of the killers of labourers was a great success of the security agencies. All the security institutions deserved appreciation as they were tasked to apprehend the culprits and they made hectic efforts to fulfill that responsibility, he added.

Langau lamented that thousands of lives had been lost due to terrorism in the country. “The government can’t see its people being killed anymore and will make the elements behind the terrorist acts an example,” he added.

He warned that any negligence from the officials in the protection of people’s lives and property would not be tolerated.

The minister called the nation to play its role in the development of the country and stand unite against the terrorism.

“Terrorists have nothing to do with our rights. We will go an extra mile for those speaking up for the rights of Balochistan. External elements have tried to mislead the people of the province,” Langau added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, he said, was determined to wipe out terrorism. “We all should think for the motherland as it is the time to make Pakistan prosperous.”

He said that external forces were behind terrorism in Balochistan.

Ziaullah strongly condemned the attack on Mir Khalid Khan Magsi and said that four police officials had been suspended for negligence. He said strict instructions had been given to arrest the culprits soon.

Zia Langau said that the provincial government stood by the security forces. The police and levies had been tasked to secure the highways and a strategy had been devised to deal with terrorist incidents like Mach and Nushki, he added.

Sharing details on the arrest, Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General Aitzaz Goraya revealed that the two suspects were members of the proscribed terrorist outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). He said that they were arrested from Gwadar.

As per the police, the slain labourers belonged to district Khanewal and Mian Chunnu of Punjab.