Two killed in road mishap

road accident

SARGODHA, Jan 31 (APP): Two persons were killed, while one sustained injuries in a road mishap here near village Hazoor Purr on Wednesday.
Police said that Muhammad Azeem (33),Muhammad Sarfraz (42) and Muhammad Abdullah (38),all residents of Jhelum, were travelling towards Sargodha on a car to attend the marriage ceremony of their relatives when their vehicle collided with a sugarcane loaded parked trolley.Consequently,Azeem and Sarfaraz died on the spot.
On getting information,Rescue1122 teams and police reached the spot, shifted the victims to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Bhera for necessary legal formalities.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services