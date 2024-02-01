Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Two arrested for illegal currency exchange

FIA
LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested two
accused involved in illegal currency exchange and Hawala transactions.
According to a spokesperson for the agency, operations are underway against
individuals involved in illegal currency exchange and the FIA apprehended Orangzeb and Shahid
Habib from Shah Alm Market and Moulan Shoukat Ali Road.
The agency officials also recovered  Rs 1.8 million, laptops and mobile phones besides documents
related to hawala transactions.
Separate cases have been registered besides starting investigation.

