Traffic Police launch cracks down on tinted glasses

ABBOTTABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The traffic police here on Friday fined hundreds of vehicles for the use of tinted glass and issued final warnings.

The crackdown was launched as part of efforts to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations in the region.

According to the details, following the issuance of cancellation of tinted glass permission by the Ministry of Interiour, the SSP Traffic, Tariq Mahmood confirmed that all permits and licenses for tinted windows had been revoked.

Anyone found in possession of such permits would be considered fraudulent, and strict action would be taken against them, he added.

Under the supervision of DPO, Umar Tufail Khan, the traffic police, led by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, are conducting indiscriminate actions against violators of traffic laws.

During various checkpoints, 430 vehicles were heavily fined for removing tinted windows.