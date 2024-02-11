Tourists urged to follow traffic rules to avoid mess on roads in Murree

RAWALPINDI, Feb 11 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has urged the tourists to strictly abide by traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps at the hill station.

He informed that the traffic management plan was being implemented to facilitate the tourists.

He said that 13 tourist facilitation centers were established at different places in Murree while a control room had also been made fully functional.

The DC said that the district administration had made excellent arrangements to promote tourism in the region besides helping and assisting the tourists.

A large number of tourists visit, ‘Queen of Hills’, Murree to enjoy the snowfall in winter, he said adding, solid steps were taken by the district administration to provide assistance and guidance to the tourists.

He informed that on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, the administration was ensuring strict implementation of Murree Contingency Plan to facilitate the tourists.

All the machinery along with the drivers was available round the clock during the snowfall season, he said.

According to Murree Contingency Plan, additional staff had been provided to traffic police and related departments.

He said that the role of traffic police is most important to regulate the traffic in Murree.

Entry of the vehicles would be allowed according to the parking capacity in Murree, he informed.

The management had completed all its arrangements for the snowfall season and the staff and officers would not be allowed to remain absent from the duties, he warned.

Facilitation Centers at various locations in Murree at Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Galli, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Mitti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle and Saharbagla had been set up to guide and assist the tourists, the DC said.

Public service messages were being displayed on SMDs to spread awareness for the tourists, he informed.

The DC further said that a 24/7 helpline is available to guide the tourists and keep them updated about the weather and traffic conditions.

The vehicles entering the city would be monitored through digital counting at the 17 Meel Toll Plaza.

26 CCTV cameras had also been installed to monitor the situation of traffic and other administrative matters, he added.

The DC Murree informed all the departments were put on high alert in view of the forecast of snowfall.

The tourists would be able to get the information about weather, traffic conditions at various intersections, hotels before coming to Murree from the website, the DC added.

Agha Zaheer informed that the warning and information boards had been displayed at various places in Murree for the convenience of tourists.