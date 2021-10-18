Tarin urges overseas Pakistan to open RDAs for seamless financial services

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday reaffirmed the government’s resolve to provide seamless financial services to the Pakistan Diaspora spread throughout the globe.

He was delivering a speech on ‘Roshan Digital Accounts: Benefits for Non-Resident Pakistanis’ at an event hosted by Consulate General of Pakistan in New York, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.



The advisor, encouraged the Pakistani-Americans to utilize the facilities presented by Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) and also explained various reforms that the government was undertaking to ensure sustainable and inclusive development of country’ economy.

He said that diaspora was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, urging the overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Accounts, which offers several products.

The Adviser Finance commended the valuable contribution of Pakistani Americans and affirmed full support and facilitation on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Baqir briefed about the Roshan Digital Account initiative by the government and encouraged expats to take advantage of the scheme.

He assured the members of the diaspora that innovation in the banking sector to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, was a foremost institutional priority for SBP.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi said that the economy of Pakistan had been reinvigorated with multiple industries including the Information Technology (IT) sector witnessing a boom.

He further highlighted the recent developments in the higher education sector.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani-Americans including professionals from the financial sector, IBA Karachi’s Alumni, investors and many other community members from various professional backgrounds.

On the occasion, Pakistani-American professionals thanked the government for the landmark initiatives for the diaspora and underscored their resolve to continue to work for Pakistan.