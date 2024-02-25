Syed Awais Shah secures 111 votes ,becomes Speaker

KARACHI, Feb 25 (APP):The nominated candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Awais Qadir Shah, has been elected as the Speaker in the Sindh Assembly here on Sunday.

The Provincial Assembly held a vote on the slot by secret ballot and declared PPPP’s candidate as returned.

A total of 147 votes were cast.

The newly elected Speaker, Syed Awais Shah, was elected from Sukkur (PS-23) in the 2024 general elections.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM): Pakistan’s Sofia Shah polled 36 votes.