State is constitutionally bound to impart education to public: Governor

MULTAN, Oct 14 (APP): State is bound to impart education to masses under the Constitution of the country and the federal government has targeted in ensuring to impart quality education, said Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Friday afternoon.

Addressing the 3rd convocation of a private institute here, he stated that it was our constitutional duty to work for the betterment of education. He urged the students to come forward and play their role in national development and adopt latest research for strengthening the economic health of the country.

Training coupled with education perform a vital role for shaping the personalities of youth, the governor said and added that they should develop positive qualities as they are the future of the country.

Mr Rehman advised the students to give respect to their parents and teachers who train them for practical life and achievements.

Allah Almighty has blessed us with wisdom and we should use it to excel in life, the governor noted, adding that they should know about their destinations.

Earlier, Rector Dr Tariq Ansari, said the governor had helped the institute a lot in opening new campuses when he was the federal minister for education in 2013-18 era.

Director South Punjab campuses Mian Jahangir informed that the institute would offer nine scholarships for which the governor as chancellor had promised to extend help.

Earlier, the governor disbursed degrees among position holders of different classes including BBA, BS and MS.