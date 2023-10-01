Special counters set up to deal with Conjunctivitis patients: Dr Jamal Nasir

RAWALPINDI, Oct 01 (APP): Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday said that special counters had been set up in all the government hospitals of Punjab for the treatment of Conjunctivitis patients.

During a visit to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to inspect the Conjunctivitis and dengue wards of the hospital, he directed the hospital management to deal with the cataract patients at these counters and keep them separate from other patients.

“Conjunctivitis patients should not be sent to OPD unnecessarily so that other patients can be safe”, he added.

Dr Jamal said that as a result of Punjab’s government strategy to close schools during the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW)holidays, the number of conjunctivitis-affected people had decreased significantly.

The health minister asked the BBH administration to not vacant beds and other resources available in dengue wards for no reason and to use these beds and resources for the treatment of other patients in case of fewer dengue patients.

He also urged the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid cataracts.