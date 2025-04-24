Speaker AJK Assembly strongly denounces terrorist attack against innocent tourists in IIOJK

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARABAD, Apr 24 (APP):The Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Ch. Latif Akbar strongly denounced the terrorist attack against innocent tourists at Pehalgam District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and termed a blatant and sheer violation of human ethics, values and international law which is unjustified and intolerable act.

Violence, massacre and targeting innocent civilians was unacceptable in any society, he said in his statement, issued here on Thursday.

He demanded India to investigate the incident at international level to ensure its transparency and impartiality to bring the culprits in the court of justice rather playing its traditional blame game against Pakistan.

The AJK Speaker Latif Akbar doubted that prompt negative reaction from Indian government against Pakistan without any investigation depicts the inside job perpetuated by its spy agencies to malign Pakistan at international level to hoodwink the world community likewise its previous records.

He said that this terrorist attack was carried out at the moment when US Voice President J.D Vince was visiting India and its objective was clear that to play blame game against Pakistan while beating the old trumpet.

He said that Modi was n its tour to Saudi Arab and the Pehalgam incident was designed as per plan and this incident recalls the tragedy of 2000 when US President of that time Bil Clinton visited India and Indian Agencies staged the same bloody drama by killing Sikh community in IOK and promptly alleged Pakistan to giving perception to international community that there was involvement of Pakistan, he said added.

Ch. Latif asked the world community that take serious note of such heinous Indian allegations and take concrete measures to hinder India from creating war hysteria in the region and force India to make impartial and transparent investigation of Pehalgam terrorist attack against tourists.