Solid steps for welfare of people afoot: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): , Jan 03 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday said that his government was taking solid steps for the welfare of the people of the state in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Addressing a public meeting held in Kotli city of Mirpur Division, he said all resources are being channelized to redress the problems of the people of the state.

He announced mega development projects for the uplift of people of the Kotli including setting up of Dental Medical College , Grid station ,enhancement of 100 beds in District Headquarters hospital and many other projects to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of Kotli district.



Niazi said the present government believes in practical work and fast track developmental activities have been started all over the state for the welfare of the people .



He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan local bodies elections will be held to transfer power at grass roots level to further accelerate the tempo of developmental projects in the state and to ensure the participation of the people in the local bodies institutions.



He thanked the people of the area for extending historical welcome and assured that government will remove the past ignorance and will utilize all its resources and capabilities for the welfare of the people.



The public meeting was also addressed by the Minister for Higher education, Zafar Malick Sardar Muhammad Hussain ,Ali Shah Soni,Azhar Sadiq and other speakers.

The AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi inaugurated the phase 1st of Rs. 136.70 million Sikandar Hayat Khan sports stadium over an area of 108 kanal of land in Kotli city.



Speaking on this occasion the Prime Minister urged upon the concerned officials to complete the second phase of the project and assured that funds for the project will be provided by the government.



He said the government is determined to provide basic amenities of life to the people of the rural and urban areas of the state and also to mitigate the sufferings of the people living at the line of control.



He said the completion of the sports stadium was the dream of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and the present government has completed his project which is a great success of the government.



Earlier the Secretary sport Mansoor Qadir Dar briefed the Prime Minister of the salient features of the project.