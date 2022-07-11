Sindh weather update: Rain with gusty winds likely in Sindh on Monday

KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):The Sindh province is expected to receive the rain with gusty winds on Monday as the monsoon season starts in the country.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center Karachi, Rain/Thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur at scattered places in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshahro Feroze, Sanghar, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu and Karachi districts.

However, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Badin, Thatta districts, it added.