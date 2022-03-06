Sindh ready for change, 2023 be year of electoral victory of PTI: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

KARACHI, Mar 06 (APP):Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Sindh is ready for change and 2023 will prove year of electoral victory of PTI in Sindh.

Addressing the mammoth public gathering of Haqooq-e-Sindh March at Quaidabad Karachi on Sunday, he said that signs of change are visible in Sindh as bad governance, appalling law and order situation, dilapidated situation of government departments and public facilities and vast scale corruption has compelled people of Sindh to revisit their political decisions.

He said that people of Karachi posed their confidence on Imran Khan by stamping the bat in general election 2018 and proved all political analysis incorrect with their resolve and courage and now entire Sindh is going to repeat it.

Qureshi said that Karachi is true representation of Pakistan as it is abode of people belonging to all the geographical parts of Pakistan while national economy heavily relied on Karachi and its labor force and this vibrant city has decided in favor of Imran Khan.

“People are thinking that they had given PPP opportunities for five time but PPP’s slogan of ‘roti, kapra and makan’ was far from realization and only a chosen few got prosper in Sindh during their 15 year long rule in the province”, he said adding that Asif Zardari has buried the vision of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and only Zardarism prevailed in PPP.

Bilawal is on the march against federal government by using public resources of Sindh but his march lacked participation of public, he observed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that after 18th amendment clean water, health, education and other basic facilities were responsibilities of province but PPP failed to fulfill its core responsibilities. After 7th NFC Award Sindh has financially strengthened as Rs 8900billion were transferred to the province but out of them Rs. 1400 billion were embezzled.

If such a huge amount had been utilized for welfare and development of the people the situation had been improved a lot in Sindh and problems of masses had been resolved but PPP attached priority to personal interests instead of public welfare, he noted.

PPP has sown seeds of ethnic and linguistic division and divided masses to prolong their regime but PTI is determined to unite all the sections of the society and PTI’s Haqooq-e-Sindh March has received positive and encouraging response from people of Sindh.

Due to poor performance of PPP people of Sindh had been hopeless and desperate and PTI has emerged as a ray of hope to them, he said and urged PTI workers to spread message and vision of Imran Khan in nook and corner of Sindh.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and President PTI Sindh Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi said that PTI returned successful in GE 2018 in Karachi and it would repeat the same performance again in 2023 throughout the province and will form government in Sindh.

Ali Zaidi presenting the charter of demands of Haqooq-e-Sindh March and demanded for consensus based local government law in Sindh with empowered LG system, announcement of Provincial Finance Commission Award, issuance of Health card in Sindh, transparent mechanism for recruitment in Police, appointment of non political administrator in Karachi, mass transport system for Karachi and issuing NOC for University in Hyderabad.

Reiterating demand of issuance of Health Card in Sindh Ali Zaidi said that every citizen in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has health cards while Balochistan government has also recommended for health card so Sindh government should also remove hurdle in issuance of the card in Sindh.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh felicitated the workers and leadership of PTI on success of Haqooq-e-Sindh March and said that participation of a large number of people in March showed that dark night of PPP’s tyrannical regime was near to its end and bright day of change is about to dawn in Sindh.

From Kamoon Sheheed to Karachi masses have expressed their no confidence on Zardari and eloquently expressed their support to Imran Khan, he said.

SAPM Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim, MNA Saif-ur-Rehman, PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Bilal Gaffar, Provincial General Secretary PTI Sindh Mobin Jatoi also addressed the public gathering.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Haqooq-e-Sindh March- led by Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Syed Ali Zaidi- reached Karachi. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and other Assembly members and office bearers and workers of PTI along with a large number of people welcomed the march at Steel town.

The Haqooq-e-Sindh March begun on February 26 from Kamoon Shaheed area of District Ghotki and reached at the provincial capital on ninth day after passing through 18 districts of Sindh. The march was vehemently received by masses at various places by showering flowers, hoisting PTI flags and chanting slogans in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leadership.

During the march PTI hold grand public gatherings in Ghotki, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobadad, Larkana, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin, Talhar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Tando Jam, Hyderabad and Kotri.

Large public rallies carrying PTI flags, banners and ply cards from different localities of Karachi started reaching since morning at Quaidabad where Haqooq-e-Sindh March concluded in a mammoth public gathering.