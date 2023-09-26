Sindh LG minister presides meeting housing & town planning officials

LARKANA Sep 26 (APP):Sindh Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Housing, Town Planning and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, on Tuesday said that we will eliminate corruption by clearing out the local government department of ghost employees.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the officials of the Local Government Department and talking to the media, at the Durbar Hall of the DC Office Larkana, on Tuesday.

He said that there are hundreds of employees in the department, whom even the officers do not know and many employees doing double jobs.

The minister said we would bring a biometric system to ensure the attendance of the employees in the department and the salary of the employees will be online.

He said that there are around 1100 ghost employees in local government bodies in 07 districts of Karachi and such ghost employees are also in other districts.

He said that the present Sindh caretaker government has been given the task of eliminating corruption and conducting transparent elections in the province.

Mubeen Jumani said by creating a proper road map of the department, we would try to improve the organization, the problems of the actual employees would be solved and they would be given legitimate support, he added.

He said that there are more employees in every municipality, town committee and UC and in many places there is no place for the employees to sit and further said that 99.9% of the municipal and town committees of Sindh are in deficit, their income is low and expenses are high, only Few town committees are in savings.

He said that our effort would be to carry out development works from the savings that increase the income of the town and municipal committees.

He also said that it is our responsibility to keep the local department on its feet by increasing the number of employees.

The minister said that the job of a sweeper in local institutions is reserved for non-Muslims, but here even white-clad people are hired for it, sit at home and take salary. In addition to regular employees in the department, there are also employees on daily wages, nothing illegal would be accepted.

He said that the caretaker government is not related to any political party.

He said that the officers should not do any illegal work and that if anyone asks for money from them in my name, should inform me.

He said that funds have been released for Punjab and Balochistan in the caretaker government and development work is going on there, but the funds have been stopped by treating Sindh as a stepmother, for which he has written to the Election Commission of Pakistan and then we will start the development work.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, the Director of Local Government and concerned officials were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the caretaker provincial minister visited the Larkana Press Club, where president of the Club Murtaza Kalhoro informed the minister about the problems of journalists.

On this occasion, Murtaza Kalhoro, Naveed Larik, Abdul Qadir Jagirani, Dr. Badar Sheikh, M. Younis Dathu, Ali Gramani and Nadeem Soomro presented traditional gifts of Sindh cap and ajrak to the caretaker minister and other guests.