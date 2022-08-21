Sindh govt utilizes all-out resources to help rain-hit people: CM

NAWABSHAH, Aug 21 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to help rain-hit people.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office, he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in commissioner office to ascertain rain losses and relief activities.

The chief minister said that the purpose of visiting all districts was to inquire about the problems of people they faced after torrential rain.

Later talking to the media, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh has received 400 percent more monsoon rains this year which has badly affected the entire region.

He further said that heavy downpour has damaged life and property as well as destroyed roads and other infrastructure.

He said that every area of Shaheed Benazirabad has badly affected, however daur taluka reported heavy loss so that it was being declared calamity-hit area.

The CM said that Sindh government on priority basis was trying to send rain-hit people to their homes after completing drainage work of accumulated rain water, however around 1,35000 people had displaced out of which around 12000 disaster-hit people were

living in relief camps established by district administration.

He said that district administration had been directed to accelerate relief work and provide food, ration and other amenities for this purpose required funds will be released to district administration.

The CM directed officers of Local Government, Public Health and irrigation department to carry out drainage rain water from rural and urban areas of the district.

Sindh Health Minister and rain emergency focal person Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho apprised the Chief Minister about post rain situation and urged to strengthen sim nullahs and embankments.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarbad Aamir Hussain Panhwer apprised the meeting that about 443 millimeter rain had been recorded in district from 7th July to 19 August and 9 people were killed and 26 injured while 48 relief camps had been established in which around12000 rain-hit people were temporary accommodated and all facilities

were being provided to them.

DC further said that crop spread on 205810 acres was also damaged

while further survey was under way.

He said that PDMA has provided 5740 tents to district administration

against the need of 17000 tents and 16450 mosquito mats while more

36000 mosquito mats were required.

DC informed that around 94 medical camps including 20 mobile medical

camps were working for ensuring health facilities to rain hit people

while 54 domestic animals also died.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. AZra Fazal Pechuho, LG Minister Syed Nasir

Hussain Shah, Excise Minister Mukes Kumar Chawla, Adviser Relief

Rasool Bux Chandio, Special Assiastant Jawed Nayab Leghari, Law

Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, MPA GHulam Qadir Chnadio, Commissioner

Rashhed Ahmed Zardari, DIG Hyderabad Syed pir Muhammad Shah, DC Aamir

HUssain Panhwer, SSP Captain ® Ameer Saud Magsi and officers of other

departments were also present in the meeting.

