Sindh govt setting up Tent City for flood affected people: Jokhio

KARACHI, Sep 20 (APP): The Sindh government was setting up a mega Tent City here to accommodate internally displaced people who had to abandon their native areas due to heavy rains and flood.

In the first phase 2500 tents would be installed in the Tent City and IDP’s sheltered in flood relief camps established in different government educational institutions of the metropolis would be shifted to it.

Sindh Minister for Social Welfare, Muhamad Sajjid Jokhio accompanied with Consul General of UAE Bakhat Atiq Al Ramithi visited the Tent City being set up near MDA scheme at National Highway-Motorway link road on Tuesday.

The provincial minister informed the media persons on the occasion that along with accommodation, food, clean drinking water, hospitals, schools, prayer area, washrooms and other facilities would be provided in mega Tent City.

He said that development work was in full swing and 1200 tents have been installed so far while remaining work would be completed within three days, after which the victims will be resettled in it.

Jokhio said that after shifting of IDPs from educational institutes of Karachi in the first phase more displaced people coming from different rain and flood affected areas of Sindh would be accommodated in the Tent City.

IDPs could stay in it as long as they needed to stay and no one would expel them, he added.

Sajjid Jokhio said that UAE delegation led by the Council General visited the Tent City and assured of providing a special ambulance for facilitation of the victims.

Apart from this, a number of NGOs were in touch with Sindh government for providing assistance to the affected people, he added.