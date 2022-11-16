Sindh Governor calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House here.

In the meeting, the overall political situation of the country, federally supported development projects in the province, rehabilitation of flood victims, construction of infrastructure and other matters of mutual interest were discussed, said a statement.

Governor Sindh informed the President about the steps taken to create consensus among various schools of thought and political parties.

The President appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh and wished him success.