Shazia Marri grieves over death of senior PML(N) leader Najma Hameed

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former senator Begum Najma Hameed.

In a condolence message, here on Saturday, she said that we offer heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader Tahira Aurangzeb over the sad demise of Begum Najma Hameed.

Najma Hameed was the maternal aunt of Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She prayed that may Almighty Allah grant higher ranks to the departed soul in heaven and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.