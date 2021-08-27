‘Serve humanity to live for eternity’; says governor

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that those who serve humanity selflessly and fight for the needy and the destitute, their names live for posterity.

Addressing ‘Governor Awards’ conferring ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said all those who have been given authority and position by Allah Almighty should do justice with the responsibility given to them.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar conferred Governor Awards on 29 persons for their meritorious services in various fields of life including social service, sports, health services, education, philanthropy and justice. Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

“’Ehsas Program’, ‘Kaamyab Jawan Program’ and ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye program’ are also aimed at serving humanity and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the soul behind these public welfare projects”, he said, adding that there is no political discrimination in execution of public welfare projects.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said all resources are being utilised for the development and prosperity of the people in a transparent manner.

He said it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role in the development and stability of the country, adding that Pakistan is facing many challenges and these circumstances can only be overcome through collective efforts.

Congratulating the recipients of the Governor Awards, Sarwar said there can be no greater service than the service of humanity. He said the philanthropists have done a great service during the coronavirus pandemic in the country, adding, “A charity of 10 billion rupees was collected from the platform of Governor’s House and we will continue to stand with the people during times of distress.”

The recipients included Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation, Justice (Retd.) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, social activist Kiran Aleem Khan, entrepreneur Shehla Javaid Akram, Vice-Chairman One vision, Four Goals Imran Saleemi, acid victims activist Musarrat Misbah, Darman Ashraf, Deeba Shahnawaz Akhtar of Rescue1122, Chairperson Lady Golf PGF Asma Afzal Shami, former Chairperson Pasban Welfare Center Mrs Shamshad Shahnawaz, Faiza Khurram, Mohsin Mukhtar, Prof. Balqis Sabir, Punjab Girls Guide’s Salma Sajid, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Khawaja, Nighat Shakir, Dr Aneesa Fatima, Dr Adnan Gilani for outstanding services in the health sector, Rector Superior University Dr Sumaira Rehman, Dr Waleed Shafqat, Maheen Shahid, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Mohammad Yasin Khan, Nadra Umer, Shoaib Naeem, Sadia Khan and Mrs Sabahat Rafique.