Security plan, other arrangements for by-polls in Karachi finalized

KARACHI, Oct 13 (APP):Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the security plan for holding by-elections on two National Assembly seats in Karachi peacefully.

The meeting was briefed about the security and other arrangements for by-polls in NA 237 Malir and NA 239 Korangi scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The meeting was attended by provincial election commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, secretaries of Home, School and College Education departments, Commissioner Karachi, IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Karachi and others.

The CS Sindh said on this occasion that all arrangements for bye-elections have been finalized and CCTV cameras would be installed at the polling stations.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi and the concerned deputy commissioners to visit all the polling stations and review the arrangements.

Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that all the political parties were informed about code of conduct in a meeting with their representatives and they gave assurance for the compliance.

Chauhan said that strict action would be taken against violation of elections code of conduct.

IG Sindh Police while briefing the meeting on security arrangements informed that a security plan had been prepared for the by-elections in Korangi and Malir and the same has also been shared with the Election Commission.

He said 5,144 police officers will perform duties in the by-elections and 10 police personnel would be deployed on each polling station while in case of any untoward incident, police and rangers personnel would control the situation as quick response force (QRF).