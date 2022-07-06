SC rejects Registrar Office’s objections on Imran Khan’s petition on NAB laws

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the Registrar Office’s objections on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the recent amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan conducted the in-chamber hearing of the PTI chairman’s appeal against the objections. Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris counsel appeared before the court.

Justice Ijaz set aside the objections after hearing the arguments, and ordered to number the petition and fix it for hearing in open court.

The Supreme Court’s Registrar Office had raised five objections over the PTI chief’s petition and stated that the petitioner had not highlighted what matters of public importance were involved in the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution so as to directly invoke the apex court’s jurisdiction under Article 184(3).

Subsequently, Imran filed an appeal in the chamber against the office’s objections.