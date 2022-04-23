SBP D.I.Khan branch to finance soft loan to SMEs: VP DCCI

DI KHAN, Apr 23 (APP):: Like other parts of the country, the State Bank of Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan Branch has approved to finance soft loan to small traders of the district, Vice President Dera Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Farrukh Jamil told media after his meeting with senior officer of State Bank of Pakistan Dera Branch Zubair Khan here Saturday.

He said that during his meeting, the State Bank officer agreed to finance soft loans of Rs 200,000 to 10 million through Bank of Khyber, Habib Bank, Bank Al-Falah, UBL, Allied Bank, Jazz Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank of Punjab on easy terms and conditions, adding that for the SME sector, the State Bank would not require any guarantee under SAAF scheme.

Farrukh Jamil appreciated the Governor State Bank of Pakistan and the government for introducing the SME Easy Finance Scheme and said that it would help the small entrepreneur to grow their business and help the government in socio-economic development.

He said the traders interested in obtaining loan and other information can contact SBP Dera directly on their phone number 0966-9280496 or the DCCI.