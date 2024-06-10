RPO holds open court

SARGODHA, Jun 10 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office here on Monday.

He listened to public grievances and issued orders for their early solution. He directed police officers to utilise all resources for the provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.

Siddiqui said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice is the top priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.