Resources being utilized to conduct peaceful election: CM

QUETTA, Jan 24 (APP):Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that all available resources were being utilized to conduct peaceful elections in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during the visit of Turbat. Earlier, he held a meeting to review steps related to the law and order situation and elections.

The chief minister said that preparations were completed at the administrative level to hold peaceful elections on February 8 saying that arrangements have been reviewed by visiting all divisions.

He said that the arrangements made regarding the elections in the province were satisfactory saying that there were attacks on three candidates in Balochistan, but we were grateful to Allah Almighty that there was no loss of life.

The security of the candidates participating in the general elections is being further improved, he said.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan said that Balochistan has been a victim of terrorism in the past as well, However, now the situation is improving, the administration and the forces are working diligently to eliminate terrorism and restore durable peace.