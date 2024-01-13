RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, Jan 13 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has lodged FIRs against four illegal housing schemes, said RDA spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA had lodged FIRs against the owners of four illegal housing schemes namely Malik Tariq, Qazi Naveed, Sharif Khan, Sajid Chaudhry, Sajid Munir, Sardar Maqsood Khan, Sardar Awais, Chaudhry Seemab and Yaoob in Mandra police station, Tehsil Gujar Khan.

He said that FIRs were lodged against illegal housing schemes, Kashmir View Residencia, Phase-I&II in Mouza Sanghori Satto, GB Valley in Mouza Singhori Satto, Natha Dolal, Sain Singhori in Mouza Singhori and Pak Kashmir Housing Project in Mouza Pothi Bijnyal at Mandra-Chakwal Road in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

He said that the MP&TE Directorate RDA was taking legal action against all the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes. He informed that before lodging FIRs, the Authority had also issued notices to the illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said that without NoC and approval from RDA, launching a housing scheme, apartment project, commercial building, etc. within the controlled area of RDA is illegal and all sorts of advertisements, marketing and development of such projects is also illegal. The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing projects and check their status on RDA’s official website, he told.

The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, illegal constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.