RCCI hopes new government to bring economic stability

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (APP):President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI),Saqib Rafiq, on Monday expressed hope that the newly elected government would work for the improvement of the economy.

In a statement issued here, he said that a coalition or national government would be formed through consensus, which will restore the confidence of investors.

He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges including the IMF program while 40 percent of the population lived below the poverty line and inflation had skyrocketed to more than 30 percent.

Saqib Rafiq demanded that the new government should consult with the stakeholders to formulate a medium and long-term economic plan and continuity of policies.

He said “We hope that the new government will take immediate steps to solve the problems of the business community; the country has to facilitate business to move on the path of development and prosperity.” The scope of business facilitation centers (BFC) should be spread across the country, he added.

Saqib said that the cost of doing business had increased manifold which needed to be addressed and the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products have to be reduced.

Regional trade should be promoted, and non-traditional sectors such as IT, gems and jewelry, marble, poultry, tourism and service sectors should be given preferential treatment, he urged.