Rain delayed KP assembly proceedings, election of CM

PESHAWAR, Mar 01 (APP):The intermittent rain in the provincial capital on Friday delayed the proceedings of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, which had to select the Chief Minister for the province.

The KP assembly meeting, which was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, could not start until 11 a.m. Both the Treasury and opposition benches were lying unoccupied as the arrival of assembly members continued at a snail pace.

The police took strict security measures for the assembly proceedings, and 350 police personnel were deployed for the purpose. A special traffic plan was chalked out to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on Khyber Road.

It is pertinent to mention here that independent member of Assembly Ali Amin Gandapur and joint candidate of the opposition parties, Ibadullah, would contest the election of the leader of the House.

At least 87 members of the Sunni Unity Council and three independent members in the assembly had already announced their support for independent candidate Ali Amin Gandapur.

The 26 members of the joint opposition would support Ibadullah, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) announced a boycott of the elections.