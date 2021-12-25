Quaid’s principles should be implemented for nation’s uplift: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, Dec 25 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was paid rich tribute by entire nation including Balochistan for his valuable services in achieving a free and independent state as Pakistan.

In a message issue on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of unity, organization and conviction provide the basis for building a strong Pakistan.

He said we need to implement these principles today for interest of development of the country despite promoting tolerance, enlightenment and democracy was the best way to pay homage to the father of nation.

“Enemy of Pakistan is started conspiracies to destabilize the peace in the country and Balochistan in order to halt the process of development of motherland”, he added saying the entire nation was determined to thwart these conspiracies through unity and consensus.

The Chief Minister said our forefathers had gotten this country after great sacrifices saying that the people of the country including Balochistan would not allow these sacrifices to go in vain.

He said the Father of the Nation had a special love for Balochistan and its people, after the formation of Pakistan, the inclusion of the states of Balochistan in Pakistan was his long wish that Baba Qaum himself visited Balochistan and had successful meetings with the dignitaries here.

“Today is the day of renewal, we will play our full role for the stability of the country and the promotion of national unity”, he said adding that we could continue to achieve the goal of a stable, democratic and prosperous Pakistan in the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.