Qaiser Sheikh lays foundation for two new public parks in Chiniot

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh laid foundation stone for establishment of two new public parks in Chiniot on Monday and vowed his commitment to public service and urban development in the area.

Among the new public parks in the city included “Fatima Ladies Park” in Mohalla Mashki Shah and “Irfan Qaiser Sheikh Park” near Lorry Adda Chiniot.

Addressing the foundation stone ceremony, the minister highlighted these projects as part of a broader initiative to create recreational spaces for the residents. “Parks and sports grounds contribute to a healthier and happier society”, he said, adding that these facilities would enhance Chiniot’s urban landscape and quality of life.

The minister also arranged an open court at his office in Chiniot and heard public grievances relating to provision of civic amenities, utilities and health services.

He said that redressal of public problems was collective responsibility. He issued on-spot directions for immediate resolution of public problems relating to electricity, gas supply, sanitation, and healthcare facilities.

Reflecting on his decade-long efforts to improve Chiniot’s infrastructure, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed his vision for a prosperous and vibrant city. He said that Chiniot had tremendous potential as a hub for development and the development projects were steps towards unlocking that potential.

He emphasized the importance of community participation and efficient governance in achieving sustainable growth.

He reiterated his commitment to addressing public grievances and ensuring timely development and said, “Our goal is to deliver results that make a tangible difference in the lives of the citizens.”

He also stressed the need for continued collaboration between government bodies and the public to expedite the pace of national progress and prosperity.

On the occasion, he also distributed sewing machines as gifts to the women and provided financial aid and free medical assistance to the underprivileged patients, reinforcing his dedication to the welfare of the community.

Officials from WAPDA, Sui Northern Gas, Police, Municipal Corporation, and Pakistan Railways attended the open court.

The minister also discussed the forthcoming inauguration of the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Chiniot Campus with GCUF Vice Chancellor Dr. Rauf Azam.

He said that the GCUF campus, established with an estimated cost of Rs.2 billion, was expected to be inaugurated this month and it would become a center of academic excellence in the region very soon.