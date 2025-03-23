22.7 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPunjab Police reiterate its resolve for safe Punjab & Safe Pakistan
Domestic

Punjab Police reiterate its resolve for safe Punjab & Safe Pakistan

6
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said in his special message on the occasion of Pakistan Day that the Punjab Police reiterate its resolve to a safe Punjab and a safe Pakistan.
The IGP while paying tribute to the great sacrifices of the leaders and martyrs of the freedom movement, said that the Punjab Police renews its commitment to serve, protect, and provide justice to the country and nation on Pakistan Day.
He said that on Pakistan Day, we reiterate our resolve to uproot terrorists, miscreants and criminal elements. Punjab Police will spare no effort to thwart the evil intentions of the enemy with the cooperation of citizens, law enforcement agencies and security agencies.
IG Punjab said that full security has been provided to all rallies and ceremonies taking place across Punjab including Lahore on Pakistan Day.
IG Punjab further said that by tackling the challenges, we will reach the goal of safe Punjab and safe Pakistan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan