Punjab imposes strict ban on smoking in public places

MULTAN, Apr 11 (APP):The Punjab government on Friday decided to enforce the prohibition of smoking and protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance,2002 with full force across the province.
Under the new measures,smoking in public places such as educational institutions,offices,hospitals,shopping malls, and public transport has been strictly banned.
Individuals found violating the law may face fines ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 100,000,depending on the severity and frequency of the offense.
To ensure effective implementation,the provincial authorities have instructed all government departments, particularly the school education department to appoint designated focal persons and trainers responsible for promoting awareness and ensuring compliance with the anti-smoking laws.
This initiative aims to safeguard public health and create a cleaner,smoke-free environment for the citizens of Punjab.
