Punjab education minister visits Juvenile Jail

BAHAWALPUR, Jun 09 (APP): Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Sunday made a surprise visit to the school established for imprisoned children at the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Bahawalpur.

He inspected the educational and other facilities available to the imprisoned children at the Borstal Jail and expressed his satisfaction. On this occasion, the minister reviewed the timetable prepared for the daily routine of the imprisoned children and, in a meeting with the teachers responsible for the education and training of the imprisoned children, he gained an understanding of their issues.

The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the teachers in relation to the education and training of the imprisoned children and announced a one-month honorarium for them. The minister also participated in various sports with the imprisoned children and played football, volleyball, carrom, and other games with them.

He reviewed the arrangements for teaching technical skills to the children. He directed that technology be taught to the imprisoned children adding that only by gaining mastery over technology and other technical skills, children can be encouraged towards positive trends.