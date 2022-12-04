PTI leads in 2nd phase of AJK LG polls followed by independents

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 04 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) held the lead by securing 229 local council seats followed by independent candidates securing 199 seats in the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) held on Saturday.

According to official results announced by the AJK Election Commission on Sunday evening, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) managed to take the third position by securing 129 seats, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got 104 seats in the Poonch division of AJK.

Jammu Kashmir Peoples’ Party (JKPP) got 28 seats, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (MC) 22, Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) seven, while Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) won four seats each in the LG elections.

Out of 29 district council seats in Poonch district, PML-N won 10, followed by PTI which bagged seven, and six each by PPP and JKPP, while PML-N and PPP secured five seats each in district council Haveli and PTI won only two seats.

PTI managed to secure a majority in Bagh district council by securing 12 seats followed by PPP and MC by securing five seats each; PML-N got two seats while four seats were won by independent candidates.

PTI held lead in district Sudhanoti (Palandri) by securing nine seats out of 16, PML-N got four seats, JUI one while three seats were won by independent candidates. PPP could not win any district council seat from the district.

The majority seats in Municipal Corporation Rawalakot were won by JKPP while in Municipal Corporation Palandri, PTI won first place. PTI also held lead in municipal committee Bagh while PML-N won a majority in Haveli.

Independent candidates will play important role in elections on special seats in these bodies and elections of their heads and deputies like chairman, vice chairman, mayor, and deputy mayor.