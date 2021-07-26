PTI emerges victorious in Mirpur district electoral constituencies: Unofficial Result

MIRPUR (AJK): Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Azad Jammu Kashmir, has emerged victorious in majority of four electoral constituencies of the lake district of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir.

According to the unofficial results gathered by APP till late night from Mirpur district Returning officer / District & Session Judge, the PTI have won the election in 03 out of all 04 electoral constituencies of this district including LA – 01, LA- 03 and LA-04.

In LA-01 (Dadayal constituency), the PTI candidate Azhar Sadiq defeated candidate of PML (N) Masood Khalid Choudhry.

PTI candidate Azhar Sadiq secured 14233 votes in the polls against his opponent Masood Khalid of (PML-N) who bagged 7609 votes.

An independent candidate Shoaib Abid stood third among all 20 candidates by securing 5802 votes, the unofficial result revealed.

In LA-02 (Chakswari / Islamgarh Constituency) Qasim Majeed Ch. candidate of PPP won the seat by defeating his nearest rival Zaffar Anwar Choudhry of PTI by securing 10377 votes against his close rival Zaffar Anwar Ch. of PTI who bagged 9110 votes. Nazir Inqlabi of PML (N) remained third among all 18 candidates in the run, securing 5384 votes.

In LA-03 (Mirpur city constituency), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) won the election his parent Mirpur LA-3 constituency by defeating Ch. Muhammad Saeed of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) by 3147 votes.

Sultan remained atop winning the polls by securing 18703 votes against his nearest Ch. Muhammad Saeed of PML (N) who bagged 15556 votes.

Umair Chaudhry of Tahreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) remained 3rd by securing 5731 votes, PPP’s candidate Ch. Ashraf secured 4th position bagging 1384 votes, the unofficial results said..

In LA-04 ( Khari Constituency) Ch. Arshad Hussain candidate of PTI won the seat by defeating his nearest rival Choudhry Rukhsar Ahmed of PML (N).

The PTI,s Arshad Hussain clinched the victory by securing 22768 votes against his close rival Ch. Rukhsar Ahmed who bagged 20984 votes.

Abdul Aziz Chaudhry of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (famously known Aziz Pothi Advocate) remained third among all 16 candidates in the run, securing 3750 votes.

All official results are being announced by the Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission, District Election Officer for Mirpur and Kotli District Khawaja Arshad Hussain told APP Monday morning when contacted.