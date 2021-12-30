PSC plays significant role to select quality bureaucracy: Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR(AJK): Dec 30 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the active and vibrant Public Service Commission (PSC) plays an important role in the selection of the bureaucracy.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Chairman AJK Public Service Commission Air Marshal (Retd) Masood Akhtar who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House on Thursday.

The AJK Prime Minister said all of the members including the chairman of AJK public service commission are experienced and have expertise in their respective fields.

For selecting the best bureaucracy, he said that the public service commission is a competent enough to fulfil its obligations in this regard.

The Prime Minister said the government is determined to eradicate adhocism for which the institution would have to play its active role. He said that concrete steps should be taken to select such candidates who have dedication and passion for their state, people and their society so that no one could get a chance to point a finger at the institution.

Niazi stressed the need to address complaints regarding the delay of examination and called for addressing such complaints.

On this occasion, Chairman Public Service Commission Air Marshal (retd) Masood Akhtar briefed the Prime Minister about the process of selection of doctors, lecturers and others and the stages of selection.

The Chairman Public Service Commission also briefed the Prime Minister about stay orders issued by various courts and also informed about the financial difficulties being faced by the institution.