Provision of health, education facilities top priority: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR, Aug 14 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the provision of better health and education facilities to the people was the top priority of the government.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Dialysis Centre at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi, he said that he focused his concentration on provision of better health facilities to the people of Swabi. He said that Bacha Khan Medical Complex was equipped with all modern facilities.

He further said that the foundation stone of first Women & Children Hospital at Swabi will be laid soon. After the completion of the project, the people of Swabi will get better health facilities in their home districts.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi is 12th Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) of the province, whose Board of Directors (BoD) has brought visible improvement in the performance of the hospital. He said that Bacha Khan Medical Complex will emerge as a model hospital of the province.

He further said that the people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been provided with Sehat Insaf Cards and now every resident of the province can utilize free medical treatment of upto Rs.1 million from public sector and selected panel of hospitals.